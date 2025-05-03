PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday lauded Pahalgam terror attack victim Lt. Vinay Narwal's widow, Himanshi, for her appeal for communal harmony, saying the country should draw inspiration from her.

Referring to Himanshi Narwal's statement — "We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris" — Mehbooba criticized National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for remarks he made to a section of the media, suggesting that the Pahalgam attack on April 22 could not have happened without internal support.

In a media interview, the NC chief said, "I do not think these things can happen unless someone helped them. They came from there. How did they come?"

The PDP president called Abdullah's remarks both "misleading" and "dangerous," especially at a time when students and traders from Jammu and Kashmir are vulnerable and at risk of retaliation following the Pahalgam incident, which left the nation grieving and outraged.

"Farooq Sahab's statement implicating Kashmiris in the Pahalgam terror attack is deeply disturbing and regrettable. As a senior leader, that too as a Kashmiri, his statement risks fueling divisive narratives providing ammunition to certain media channels to further stereotype and stigmatize Kashmiris and Muslims," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

"We should draw inspiration from Himanshi Narwal, who, despite the martyrdom of her husband, urged Indians not to blame or target Kashmiris or Muslims," she added.

On Thursday, Himanshi Narwal, who had married Navy officer Lt. Narwal just a week before losing him in the April 22 terror attack, said, "We don't want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris. We want peace and justice. People who have done wrong with him should be punished."

Lt. Narwal was gunned down in Pahalgam just 10 days ago. He would have turned 27 today. The image of the navy officer's body lying in the lush Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, with his newlywed wife slumped beside him with an empty gaze, has become a haunting symbol of the ghastly attack that claimed 26 lives.