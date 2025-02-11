Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concerns over the silence of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah regarding recent civilian killings and alleged police torture in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Mufti questioned why Abdullah, despite his significant political influence with 50 MLAs and Members of Parliament, has not taken a more vocal stance on these critical issues.

Mufti highlighted two disturbing incidents that have recently surfaced: the alleged killing of a truck driver by the Army in Sopore and the tragic suicide of a young man in Kathua, reportedly driven to despair by police harassment. She criticized Abdullah for failing to address these matters with the Home Minister, calling for greater accountability for human rights violations and security excesses in the region.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader acknowledged her party's limited representation in the Assembly compared to the National Conference but insisted that all political leaders must speak out against injustices. "We are an opposition party, not militants. It is our duty to stand with the people in times of injustice," she asserted.

Mufti also condemned the administration’s actions that prevented her and her party members from visiting affected areas, alleging unjustified suspensions of personal security officers assigned to her daughter, Iltija Mufti. She described this as part of a broader pattern of "selective action" by the government.

She added that the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir would be meaningless unless the fundamental right to life is safeguarded.