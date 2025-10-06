Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Loan Waiver, Revival Of Market Intervention Scheme For Fruit Growers

Expressing serious concern over the huge losses suffered by fruit growers this year, Former CM and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that the extent of damage caused to the horticulture sector is unprecedented and unmatched even during the years of militancy.

Addressing reporters, Mufti said that the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, transportation hurdles, and storage issues have led to large-scale fruit damage across Kashmir. “Even during peak militancy, we never witnessed such a huge loss. This year’s damage has broken all records,” she said.

The PDP Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the government to take immediate measures to provide relief to affected orchardists. She appealed to the administration to waive off Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans, or at least exempt the interest component, in view of the severe financial distress faced by fruit growers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mufti also called for the revival of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) that was introduced during Mufti Mohammad Syed's government’s tenure, under which lower-grade (C-grade) apples were procured by the government for processing into juice and other products. “Such measures helped stabilize the market and prevented wastage,” she noted.

Highlighting the economic importance of the horticulture sector, Mehbooba Mufti said the fruit industry forms the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s rural economy, supporting thousands of families and providing direct and indirect employment to transporters and traders.

“With tourism already struggling, if this sector collapses, it will deal a serious blow to livelihoods across Kashmir. The government must act urgently,” she cautioned.

The PDP President recalled several initiatives taken during her tenure, including toll tax exemption for fruit-laden trucks and the introduction of high-density plantation schemes aimed at improving both quality and quantity of apple production.

She urged the NC-led Omar Abdullah administration to treat the horticulture crisis with the same seriousness shown by her government. “Whenever calamity hits Jammu and Kashmir, it is this orchard industry that keeps the region alive. I hope today’s government understands its significance and acts before it’s too late,” she added.