Mehbooba Mufti Slams CM Omar Abdullah For ‘Silence’ On Kashmir Issues

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti launched a sharp attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of being “mute” on critical issues concerning Kashmir and raising alarm over the condition of Kashmiri prisoners.

Addressing party workers at Bijbehara on the 10th death anniversary of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Omar Abdullah has remained silent on the current political and social situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“He has an absolute majority, and his party has members in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, yet he chooses silence on issues that hurt the poor,” she said.

Mehbooba accused the Chief Minister and his government of staying “mute” on issues directly affecting common people, particularly land acquisition and the concerns of orchardists. She claimed that Omar Abdullah does not understand the emotional and economic value of orchards and land owned by ordinary Kashmiris.

“He doesn’t know what an orchard or a piece of land means to a poor family. That is why he is silent on these issues and refuses to speak for people whose livelihoods are at stake,” she said.

She urged the government to prioritise local employment, demanding that before acquiring even an inch of land, authorities must ensure jobs and rehabilitation for affected families.

Mehbooba Mufti also said unemployment and alienation in Jammu and Kashmir have reached alarming levels, citing recent incidents, and alleged that the Omar Abdullah-led government has remained silent on these burning issues.

While marking the 10th death anniversary of her father, Mehbooba became emotional while reflecting on his legacy. She said Jammu and Kashmir would not be going through its current “difficult phase” if Mufti Mohammad Sayeed were alive today.

She emphasised that his leadership was built on “credibility and trust,” noting that despite having only 16 seats during his tenure, he commanded national respect from leaders such as then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.