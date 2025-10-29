Advertisement
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Mehbooba Mufti Slams NC Government For Rejecting Land, Daily Wagers Bills

Mehbooba Mufti slammed the NC-led government for rejecting PDP’s land and daily wagers bills, accusing it of betraying the poor and ignoring workers’ rights despite PDP’s conditional Rajya Sabha support.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mehbooba Mufti Slams NC Government For Rejecting Land, Daily Wagers Bills

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti sharply criticized the ruling National Conference (NC)-led government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for rejecting or sidelining two bills introduced by the PDP in the Assembly, despite the party’s conditional support to the NC during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

Mufti hit back at Omar Abdullah’s characterization of the land regularization bill as one benefiting the “land mafia,” calling the move a betrayal not of the PDP but of the common people.

“Omar Sahab called it a land mafia. That means the people of Kashmir or Jammu are land thieves. Omar Sahab wants to snatch the roof over people’s heads by rejecting the land regularization bill. We tried our best,” she said. Mufti further added that while the BJP termed it “land jihad,” the NC dismissed it as a bill for “land grabbers.” “By rejecting the Land Bill, the NC has chosen the elites over the poor. We said, take our votes in the Rajya Sabha, but save the homes of the poor. They did not want to save them,” she stated.

Mufti emphasised that the bill would have protected vulnerable families, hotel owners with expired leases, and marginalized communities facing post-2019 land insecurities.

She also accused the government of ignoring the Daily Wagers Bill. PDP MLA Waheed Parra, speaking on behalf of the party, urged the government to “regularize daily wagers in a phased manner,” highlighting their essential role and the need to restore their dignity.

“The Daily Wagers Bill has not even been listed for debate. PDP MLA Waheed Parra introduced it, but the government ignored it. These people have been working for 20–25 years without dignity or proper pay. There are more than one lakh daily wagers, and their regularization should be done in a phased manner. This is their right, a matter of dignity. The NC government has completed one year but has done nothing,” Mufti said.

These statements build on Mufti’s earlier conditional support for the NC’s Rajya Sabha candidate, where she linked the PDP’s votes to NC’s backing of these bills. She warned that the government’s failure to pass them would be judged in the “people’s court.”

Syed Khalid Hussain
