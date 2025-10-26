Mehbooba Mufti Slams Omar Abdullah, Accuses NC Of Betraying People Of Budgam

People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the National Conference (NC), accusing its leadership of neglecting the common people of Kashmir and “betraying” the trust of voters in Budgam. Addressing a public gathering ahead of the November 11 bypoll, Mufti urged voters to support PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, alleging that Omar Abdullah had “deceived” the people by winning the Budgam seat in the last elections and later resigning from it.

Mufti also accused the NC leadership of “betraying” the people of Budgam and using the constituency merely as a “political ladder.” She said the PDP stood for “responsible and people-centric leadership” and promised that her party would bring accountability and genuine public service to the region.

“During Omar Abdullah’s tenure, thousands of our youth were imprisoned, and families were pushed into despair. The NC government not only failed to protect the common man but also alienated an entire generation,” she alleged.

Targeting Omar Abdullah, the PDP chief said his earlier victory from Budgam had come with grand promises that were never fulfilled. “He won with a massive margin, assuring people that Budgam would be his political home. But today, he has turned his back on the very people who trusted him. This is nothing less than betrayal,” Mufti said.

Highlighting Budgam’s historical and political importance, she lamented that the district had long been ignored and deprived of real development. She asserted that Budgam deserved “a leader who belongs to the soil and stands by the people in their difficult times.”

Speaking about the PDP candidate, Mufti said, “Muntazir is a sincere and grounded leader who understands the pain and aspirations of this region. The time has come to elect representatives who listen, not those who disappear after elections.”

Reaffirming her party’s commitment, Mufti said the PDP remained dedicated to restoring the dignity, identity, and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She urged voters to treat the by-election as an opportunity to “send a message of change and reclaim the people’s voice in governance.”

Concluding her address, Mufti called upon the people of Budgam to unite and strengthen the PDP’s vision of peace and prosperity, and to defeat those who, she said, were “communal and had betrayed the people.”

“Our struggle is not for power, but for the people,” she said. “Together, we can restore faith in politics that serves, not exploits.”