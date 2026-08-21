/Mehbooba Mufti slams Omar Abdullah over US Envoy visit; says Washington is losing global standing

Mufti also asserted that the United States is steadily losing its global standing—citing a history of international interventions and destruction from Vietnam to Iran—and argued that local authorities should not take Washington so seriously. Mufti alleged that "where ever America intervened destruction was seen there Muft said “There is no need to take America so seriously. You have seen that wherever America has intervened in the entire world, it has brought destruction, from Vietnam to Iran. So, what they say is not like they are our masters who must give us a certificate before any talks can happen. I think the US, which at one time might have been a superpower—it may be still to some extent, but the destruction it has caused globally, because of that, day by day the role of America is going less and right now America economically and politically is going down very much, so we should not take it so seriously. Mufti said.