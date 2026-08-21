Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Mehbooba Mufti slams Omar Abdullah over US Envoy visit; says Washington is losing global standing

Mehbooba Mufti slams Omar Abdullah over US Envoy visit; says Washington is losing global standing

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s stance during US Envoy Sergio Gor's Kashmir visit, asserting the US is losing global standing and Kashmir's issues require direct engagement with New Delhi. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti slams Omar Abdullah over US Envoy visit; says Washington is losing global standing
Image Credit: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mehbooba Mufti slams Omar Abdullah over US Envoy visit; says Washington is losing global standing
2
3
4
5