/Mehbooba Mufti slams Omar Abdullah over US Envoy visit; says Washington is losing global standing

Mufti highlighted a stark contrast in how foreign diplomats visited the region before and after the constitutional changes of 2019: she said "This is not the first time that any ambassador, especially from America, has come to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The only difference is that before 2019, whenever any ambassador used to come here, they would meet people from every school of thought, as well as different sections of society, tourism, trade, travel, and those holding other opinions, and then they would go back with an opinion.
According to Mufti, pre-2019 diplomatic visits involved wide-ranging interactions with civil society, trade bodies, tourism representatives, and diverse political opinions. Post-2019 tours, she alleged, are tightly curated itineraries consisting of high-level meetings, shikar rides, and immediate departures.
PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have strongly criticized current Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding his handling of the recent visit by a US envoy to Jammu and Kashmir.
Mufti expressed disappointment that the Chief Minister did not voice local distress regarding international conflicts—such as US and Israeli actions in Iran—or question how foreign interventions historically stir unrest in Muslim-majority regions.
In a sharp rebuke of the central government and local leadership, Mufti remarked that New Delhi has reduced the Chief Minister's stature, adding that Abdullah's pre-emptive statements regarding the envoy's visit lowered his political standing even further.
Mufti agreeing with Omar Abdullah that internal problems can’t be solved by Washington said, “I agree with Omar sahib's point that the problems and issues of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be solved by America; New Delhi will have to do it.”
PDP chief accused chief minister not talking about the problems of Jammu Kashmir said “I was hoping that Omar Sahab would at least tell the ambassador who has come from America about the concern of the people of Jammu and Kashmir—the way America and Israel attacked Iran, where more than 150 children were martyred, the leadership there was martyred, and bombardment took place—that we have a concern, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a concern, and they would express displeasure. And along with that, they would tell how America stirs up unrest in Muslim countries and launches unprovoked attacks there, which also affects Jammu and Kashmir.
"Omar Sahab, this is also an issue; thousands of our people are locked up in jails, everyday people are being removed from jobs, raids are being conducted at our houses are attached, there is suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir. No one can speak freely. An environment has been created where it is even difficult for people to breathe.” Mufti added.
Mufti also asserted that the United States is steadily losing its global standing—citing a history of international interventions and destruction from Vietnam to Iran—and argued that local authorities should not take Washington so seriously. Mufti alleged that "where ever America intervened destruction was seen there Muft said “There is no need to take America so seriously. You have seen that wherever America has intervened in the entire world, it has brought destruction, from Vietnam to Iran. So, what they say is not like they are our masters who must give us a certificate before any talks can happen. I think the US, which at one time might have been a superpower—it may be still to some extent, but the destruction it has caused globally, because of that, day by day the role of America is going less and right now America economically and politically is going down very much, so we should not take it so seriously. Mufti said.
Furthermore, Mufti accused the current administration of failing to raise critical local and international concerns during high-profile diplomatic visits, contrasting Abdullah's approach with the political reconciliation framework established by her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
She stated "the way Mufti Sahab persuaded Delhi—Vajpayee ji's government was there, he persuaded them—and a reconciliation process was started. Talks happened; dialogue took place with every section. Talks also happened with Pakistan, and roads were opened.” At least if Omar Sahab cannot do anything, he can at least do this regarding the Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot route where trade has been closed.” Mufti said
She accused that "BJP has reduced our Jammu and Kashmir state, turning our Chief Minister from a headmaster into a master. But the way Omar Sahab does his work—the way he gave a statement even before the ambassador arrived, saying "I will not talk about this, I will talk about that"—I feel he has lowered his stature even below a master.”
Shifting focus to daily governance and security concerns, Mufti argued that local grievances require direct engagement with New Delhi rather than looking to Washington. Mufti said.
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