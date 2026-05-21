'India needs revolution': Mehbooba Mufti backs viral 'Cockroach Janta Party'

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has extended support to the viral Gen Z-led online movement known as the “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), calling it a sign of growing political awareness among India’s youth. In a post on X, the People's Democratic Party chief said young people were rejecting hatred and divisive politics while pushing for accountability and constructive digital engagement through peaceful democratic participation.

Mehbooba Mufti praises Gen Z’s political awareness

Applauding the young participants, Mufti described the movement as a positive sign of rising awareness among the youth. She said India’s younger generation is actively distancing itself from polarising communal narratives and is instead focusing on governance-related issues through constructive and peaceful digital engagement.

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Mufti wrote, “India needs a movement, a real revolution, and perhaps Gen Z is finally beginning to lead that change. For the first time in a long while, one can see some light at the end of the tunnel, young people refusing to be trapped in hatred, division, and manufactured politics.”

Her remarks come as the “Cockroach Janta Party” rapidly transforms from an internet joke into one of India’s biggest youth-driven digital protest movements.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party movement?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was launched on May 16, 2026, by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political communications strategist and public relations student. The movement began as a satirical online campaign protesting systemic unemployment and institutional failures.

The campaign gained momentum after controversial remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a Supreme Court hearing.

According to reports, the CJI allegedly compared unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites,” referring to individuals who use social media, citizen journalism, and Right to Information (RTI) activism to criticise the system.

During the hearing, Justice Kant reportedly remarked that some unemployed youth become RTI activists, social media users, or members of the media who “start attacking everyone.”

However, Justice Kant later clarified that his remarks had been misrepresented by sections of the media. He stated that he was specifically referring to individuals working with fake degrees and not young people in general.

CJP goes viral across social media

Soon after its formation, the Cockroach Janta Party went viral across social media platforms. Within less than a week, the movement’s Instagram following surged past 14.8 million, surpassing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s reported 8.8 million Instagram followers.

The movement has attracted attention far beyond Gen Z audiences. Opposition leaders such as Mahua Moitra, former civil servants, activists, and public figures have also voiced support for the campaign, with Mehbooba Mufti becoming one of the latest political leaders to publicly endorse it.

CJP X account withheld in India

Amid the movement’s rapid rise, the Cockroach Janta Party’s primary X handle, @CJP_2029, was withheld in India on May 21, 2026.

In response, founder Abhijeet Dipke immediately launched a new account, @Cockroachisback, signalling continued resistance and defiance from the movement’s supporters.

Despite the digital restrictions, the movement’s online momentum has continued to grow, turning the Cockroach Janta Party from a satirical internet trend into a significant youth-led political conversation in India.