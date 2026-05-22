J-K: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti backs Kashmiri Pandits protesting NFSA inclusion

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has strongly supported Kashmiri Pandits protesting their inclusion in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) database. She criticised the government’s handling of the issue and said denying basic migrant support and rights to the displaced community sets a “dangerous precedent” and increases their sense of marginalisation.

Mehbooba Mufti criticises FIR against Kashmiri Pandit activists

Mufti also raised concerns over the FIR lodged against Kashmiri Pandit activists protesting the implementation of the NFSA in relation to relief and ration benefits for displaced families.

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In a statement issued on Friday, she said the concerns raised by the Kashmiri Pandit community come from genuine fears about losing their distinct identity and status as displaced migrants. According to her, this status has been recognised by successive governments for many years.

She said that after decades of displacement, uncertainty, and trauma, the community deserves empathy and engagement instead of criminal action for expressing its concerns.

Mehbooba Mufti says peaceful protest should not be criminalised

Reacting to reports of police action against protesters, Mufti said the growing use of FIRs and intimidation against dissent was deeply worrying. She added that peaceful protest should not be treated as a criminal act, especially when communities are raising concerns linked to survival, rehabilitation, and legal protections.

The PDP president said several Kashmiri Pandit organisations have opposed the move to bring migrant relief rations under the NFSA framework. According to her, many families fear the move could weaken their separate migrant status and slowly remove the special relief and rehabilitation measures created for people displaced from the Valley in the 1990s.

Why are Kashmiri Pandits opposing NFSA inclusion

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits argue that their migrant status is official proof of the violence and displacement they faced during the 1990s. They believe that shifting them under the NFSA, which is mainly meant for economically weaker sections, could change their identity into a general welfare category.

Community members fear that inclusion in the regular NFSA database may eventually affect their special cash relief and their recognition as internally displaced persons.

Because of these concerns, several Kashmiri Pandit groups are demanding an immediate rollback of the integration process or a separate amendment that protects their distinct status as displaced residents.

Mufti calls for dialogue with Kashmiri Pandit community

Mufti said the issue should be resolved through dialogue and confidence-building measures instead of police action. She stated that the pain and displacement suffered by Kashmiri Pandits cannot be ignored and that any decision affecting them should be taken only after meaningful consultation with the community.

She also said democratic governments must allow citizens to raise concerns peacefully. According to her, using police action against every form of disagreement only increases mistrust and alienation. Mufti urged the administration to withdraw the FIR and begin transparent discussions with representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community regarding the NFSA issue.