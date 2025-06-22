Mehbooba Mufti Takes Swipe At Pakistan Over Trump’s Nobel Recommendation Amid US-Iran Tensions

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has taken a sharp swipe at Pakistan following a recent escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

In a post on social media platform X, Mufti said, "The OIC as expected has once again limited its response to mere lip service in the wake of the attack on Iran."

Further, Mufti criticized Pakistan for having earlier backed a Nobel Peace Prize recommendation for former US President Donald Trump, a move that has drawn renewed scrutiny in the wake of fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets.

"Country that rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran," Mufti said in the post, indirectly referring to Pakistan’s reported support for Trump’s nomination during his tenure.

The comment comes just hours after the U.S. launched targeted strikes in Iran, escalating fears of renewed conflict in the region. The timing of Mufti’s statement appears to underscore what she views as the irony and misjudgment in advocating peace accolades for a leader now associated with aggressive military actions.

While Mufti did not name Pakistan directly, the context of her remark left little ambiguity, triggering a range of reactions online, some supporting her stance, others accusing her of politicizing a sensitive international issue.

She further wrote, "By launching this attack on Iran Trump has dangerously escalated tensions plunging the region into a new wave of violence and edging the world closer to the brink of a global conflict. Regrettably, India long seen as a nation with a historic and principled role in international affairs is not only remaining silent but appears to be aligning itself with the aggressor.

This is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti has used social media to comment on global diplomatic developments, often tying them back to regional geopolitics and the broader discourse on peace and stability in South Asia.

While Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president, criticized the US strikes on Iran, expressing disappointment over the silence of Muslim countries. He warned that their inaction could lead to similar consequences for them, stating, “Today, Iran is in this condition, but tomorrow, it will be them who will be destroyed by the US. If they won’t wake up today, they must wait for their turn.”

Abdullah asserted Iran’s resilience, comparing its stance to the historical event of Karbala, saying, “If they think that Iran will abandon its ambition, they are in a misconception. Iran remembers Karbala, and it thinks that it is the second Karbala. They will get their necks chopped off, but they won’t bow down.”

He also questioned the effectiveness of the US and Israel’s push for regime change in Iran, doubting it would halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions.