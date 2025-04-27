Mehbooba Mufti Urges Civilian-Militant Distinction In Pahalgam Crackdown, Warns Against Alienating Kashmiris

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti took to X to issue a fervent appeal to the Government of India, urging utmost caution and precision in its response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Emphasizing the critical need to distinguish between militants and innocent civilians, Mufti called for actions that strengthen unity rather than deepen divisions in the region.

In her statement on X, Mufti expressed deep concern over reports of thousands of arrests and the demolition of numerous homes in Kashmir, including those of ordinary citizens alongside those of militants. She warned that such broad measures, if not carefully calibrated, risk alienating innocent Kashmiris and fueling resentment, which could play into the hands of those seeking to sow fear and discord.

“Indiscriminate actions against civilians undermine our fight against terrorism,” Mufti posted on X. “The government must ensure that innocent Kashmiris are not made to bear the brunt of counter-terror operations. Alienation only aids those who thrive on division.”

Mufti urged the government to direct security forces and authorities to adopt targeted, evidence-based operations that prioritize the protection of human rights and the dignity of civilians. She stressed the importance of transparent investigations and fair treatment to prevent the wrongful targeting of innocent individuals. “Justice and trust are the strongest weapons against terrorism,” she added.

The PDP leader called for immediate steps to halt any punitive actions against civilians and to engage with local communities to rebuild confidence in the government’s commitment to peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir. Mufti’s appeal underscores the need for a balanced approach that upholds security while fostering unity and hope among Kashmiris.