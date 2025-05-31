Mehbooba Mufti Urges India-Pakistan Dialogue, Slams War Rhetoric in J&K

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday again made an appeal for peace and dialogue in the state, calling on India and Pakistan to convert Jammu and Kashmir from a "theatre of war" into a "bridge of friendship and cooperation."

Speaking to party activists and the media, Mufti issued a warning against the risky implications of rising war talk, especially after recent comments by National Conference (NC) leaders for going to war with Pakistan.

"Jammu and Kashmir has always had to suffer from animosity between the two countries. Grass under the feet of warring elephants, the people of this place get trampled the most," she stated.

Mufti condemned NC patriarch Dr. Farooq Abdullah for reportedly condoning actions "more brutal than the Balakot strike" and reminding erstwhile Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for suspending the Indus Water Treaty at the time of increased tension with Pakistan.

"We don't have any political differences with the Pakistani government, but not with its people. This war-talk is exceedingly irresponsible—particularly from India's sole Muslim-majority state," she said.

Urging the resumption of dialogue and diplomacy, Mufti declared that the PDP would keep advocating peace and safeguarding the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The PDP is not here for power. We are here to give dignity back and a peaceful future to our young people," she said, reminiscing about her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's move to enter a coalition government in 2014 as a "sacrifice for stability and reconciliation.

Mufti also showed serious concern regarding what she described as an increasing clampdown in the Union Territory, including the abuse of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the detention of local youth in prisons outside J&K.

"Our youth are being incarcerated under totalitarian laws, and many families are not even able to visit them. If these stringent measures work, then incidents like the recent Pahalgam attack wouldn't occur," she said.

The PDP leader also attacked the National Conference on its "opportunistic politics" and blamed it for compromising on important issues of the public for political mileage. She pointed out the NC's supposed backing of the Waqf Bill in the face of public opposition.

"Even with 50 MLAs, the NC couldn't muster the resolution against the Waqf amendment in the assembly. At the same time, Mufti Sahab, while he was here, abolished black laws like POTA and removed the infamous Task Force," she added.

Summing up her speech, Mufti reaffirmed the PDP's commitment to peace, justice, and reconciliation, adding, "We will continue to speak for the people, no matter how uncomfortable it is for the powers that be."