Mehbooba Mufti Urges J-K MLAs To Unite For Regularization Of Daily Wage Workers

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Jammu and Kashmir to unite for the regularization of daily wage workers across the Union Territory.

The appeal came as the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened amid ongoing protests by daily wage workers across various districts demanding regularization of their services.

In a post on X, Mufti described the plight of nearly one lakh daily wagers as one of the most pressing issues requiring immediate attention from the reconvened Assembly.

“As the J&K Assembly reconvenes, one of the most pressing issues that requires immediate attention is the plight of nearly one lakh daily wagers. These workers, often from the most marginalized sections of society, have been the backbone of many government departments, ensuring their smooth functioning. It is crucial that all MLAs, along with the ruling party, unite to address this issue and ensure the regularization of these workers, so they can receive the dignity and job security they rightfully deserve,” she wrote in the post.

Mufti called for a collective effort, urging MLAs, including those from the ruling National Conference (NC), to come together to resolve the issue.

PDP leader and MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has already been granted permission by the Lieutenant Governor to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions for Regularization of Adhoc, Daily Wagers, Need-Based and Other Temporary Workers) Bill, 2025, during the current Assembly session.

The PDP’s support for the National Conference in the recent Rajya Sabha elections was reportedly based on an understanding that the NC would back the Daily Wagers Regularization Bill in the Assembly.

The regularization of daily wage workers has been a long-standing issue in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2017, during Mehbooba Mufti’s tenure as Chief Minister, her government announced plans to regularize 60,000 daily wagers. However, the demand continues, with various employee unions staging protests in recent months.

In March 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a six-member committee to examine issues related to regularization, taking into account humanitarian, legal, and financial aspects.

On October 27, multiple protests were held by daily wage workers across the Union Territory, with major demonstrations reported in Srinagar and Jammu. The protesters’ primary demand is the tabling of the regularization committee’s report during the ongoing Legislative Assembly session.