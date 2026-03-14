Mehbooba Mufti voices solidarity with Iran, urges reconsideration of Union government policy

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the region and urged the Union Government to reconsider its policy towards Tehran.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mufti said a meeting of former MLAs of the party had passed a resolution expressing support for Iran. She also appreciated people in Kashmir for holding peaceful protests in solidarity with the Iranian people.

Mufti appealed to residents of the region to pray for the people of Iran and the wider Muslim community.

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Highlighting historical and cultural connections, she said that Islam reached Kashmir through Iran, pointing to what she described as deep spiritual and civilisational links between the two regions.

The PDP chief also called on Muslim countries to support Iran, adding that wars and conflicts only destabilise the global economy and disturb international stability.

Mufti further appealed to the administration led by Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to review the arrests of people who had taken part in protests and to release those who remain in custody.

Referring to the revocation of detention of Sonam Wangchuk, she said the move was welcome, though she added that such action should not have been taken in the first place, noting that Wangchuk had worked extensively for environmental protection.

Mufti also mentioned Shabir Ahmad Shah, stating that his daughter had fought a legal battle seeking his release. She said that while some individuals are able to approach courts for relief, many economically weaker prisoners cannot afford legal proceedings and therefore require greater attention and justice.