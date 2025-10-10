Mehbooba’s ‘Anti-Bulldozer Bill’ Sparks Political Storm In Jammu & Kashmir

The “Anti-Bulldozer Bill,” introduced by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, has sparked a heated exchange in Jammu and Kashmir politics. BJP’s Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma, heavily criticized the bill, calling it politically motivated and accusing the PDP of playing politics with sensitive issues.

In response, Mufti stated that Jammu and Kashmir would not become a government following a “bulldozer” policew, a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She emphasized that as an elected government, lawmakers should focus on making laws rather than breaking them.

The PDP has submitted “The Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularization Bill, 2025” as a private member’s bill. Dubbed the “Anti-Bulldozer Bill,” it aims to prevent arbitrary evictions and grant ownership rights to residents who have continuously possessed land for over 30 years. Mufti said the bill is intended to protect the land, jobs, and dignity of residents, rights she claims have been under threat since 2019.

Mufti also criticized the new NC-led government for not safeguarding the interests of local hotel owners and businesses in Gulmarg regarding land leases. She argued that the 2022 rules, which ended automatic lease renewals and opened land to open bidding, risk government takeovers and could harm tourism. She urged the NC government to either support the PDP’s bill or propose its own solution.

In response, NC spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq dismissed the PDP’s move as “political drama,” stating that the NC had already introduced its own bill to restore the pre-2019 lease framework. He added that instead of criticizing, the PDP should actively work to protect land and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, rather than simply waiting for statehood.

Mufti welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, stating it demonstrates that “bloodshed can never bring peace.” She added that the agreement is a lesson for leaders who rely on violence, reiterating that dialogue is the only path to lasting peace.

She also drew a comparison to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting that the J&K administration should prioritize the welfare of the people, despite the presence of a central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

However, BJP’s Raman Suri condemned the PDP’s proposed land bill, calling it “irresponsible and politically motivated” and accusing Mufti of encouraging lawlessness.