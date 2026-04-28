Mehsana Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP 15, INC 0, AAP 0

Mehsana Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for the Mehsana Municipal Corporation election is underway on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party making an early showing. As of 10:17 am, the BJP was leading or had won in five seats, while the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party were yet to open their accounts, according to updates from the Gujarat State Election Commission counting centres. A total of 52 seats across 13 wards are up for grabs in Mehsana. The corporation went to the polls on April 26, with counting scheduled for today, April 28. Follow Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Election Timeline

The official notification for the polls was issued on April 1. Nominations opened on April 6, with April 13 set as the last date for filing and April 15 as the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

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Voter Turnout

Mehsana recorded a voter turnout of 64.17 per cent, comfortably above the average of 55.19 per cent recorded across all 15 Municipal Corporations in Gujarat during these elections. Male voter participation stood at 67.88 per cent, while female turnout was somewhat lower at 60.21 per cent.

What Happened in 2021

In the previous Mehsana Municipality elections held in 2021, the BJP dominated comprehensively, winning 39 of the available seats. The Congress managed five, while the AAP failed to win any.

About Mehsana

Mehsana Municipal Corporation is a relatively new body, having been constituted on January 1, 2025, following the upgrade of the former municipality and the merger of surrounding village areas. The city itself carries considerable historical weight; its roots are tied to the Chavda dynasty, and it was later established as a major administrative headquarters by the Gaekwads in 1902.

Situated as a gateway to North Gujarat, Mehsana serves as the nearest major city to the Sun Temple at Modhera and the UNESCO-listed stepwell Rani ki Vav. Economically, the city punches well above its size; it is home to Dudhsagar Dairy, one of the country's significant dairy cooperatives, hosts critical operations for ONGC's oil and gas exploration, and has a growing machine tools manufacturing base.

Results are expected to be declared as counting progresses through the day.

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