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MeitY directs Meta to revamp algorithms and submit deepfake compliance roadmap

The government has further sought closer coordination with Meta to ensure faster detection and removal of deepfakes. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
MeitY directs Meta to revamp algorithms and submit deepfake compliance roadmap
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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