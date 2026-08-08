/MeitY directs Meta to revamp algorithms and submit deepfake compliance roadmap

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Meta to revamp its algorithms and submit a clear compliance roadmap aimed at curbing the spread of deepfakes, propaganda and other manipulated or illegal content across its platforms, government sources said.
The demands were raised as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the detection and removal of harmful and manipulated content on Meta’s platforms.
MeitY officials have also called on the company to strengthen its content moderation systems, respond more swiftly to takedown requests from authorised government agencies and comply with India’s data localisation requirements.
The government has further sought closer coordination with Meta to ensure faster detection and removal of deepfakes, morphed images and misleading posts, reported news agency ANI citing government sources.
The directions came after a meeting between MeitY officials and Meta’s technical team on Friday.
During the meeting, Meta explained how its existing systems identify and deal with harmful content posted on its platforms. Government officials, however, pressed the company to make specific changes to its algorithms to restrict the spread of propaganda, deepfakes and other forms of manipulated media.
The latest meeting is part of a series of discussions between the government and Meta over the handling of harmful and illegal content.
During these engagements, Meta acknowledged gaps in its existing systems and outlined technical measures it could adopt to address deepfakes and other forms of synthetic content, according to the sources.
Both sides have agreed to continue discussions, with another meeting expected next week.
Government scrutiny of Meta has intensified in recent days amid concerns over deepfakes, Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and other harmful content on its platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier apologised for errors related to CSAM and deepfake content after the Indian government raised concerns.
The latest engagement also comes as India has tightened its regulatory framework for synthetically generated content, including deepfakes.
Earlier this year, the government amended the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to bring synthetically generated information under a specific regulatory framework and impose additional due-diligence obligations on online intermediaries.
The amended rules seek to strengthen accountability for AI-generated and manipulated content, including through requirements for identification and labelling.
The government’s ongoing discussions with Meta are also examining whether online platforms are adequately meeting their responsibilities under Indian law, particularly their obligations concerning harmful and illegal content.
Government sources have reiterated that social media platforms operating in India are required to comply with Indian laws and have a responsibility towards users and society.
(with ANI inputs)
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