Melanistic Panther: ‘Bagheera’ And Two Leopards Spotted Together In Nilgiris

New Delhi: A rare and captivating sighting of a black panther strolling alongside two normally coloured leopards has thrilled wildlife enthusiasts and forest officials in the Nilgiris region of Tamil Nadu.

The footage, shared by retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on X (formerly Twitter), shows the melanistic leopard, commonly known as a black panther, walking in harmony with its two-spotted companions along a lush road in the Nilgiri hills. Nanda captioned the video, “Bagheera, the black panther, with its two normal coloured cubs on the roads of Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu. Rare sight.”

Bagheera- the black panther- with its two normal coloured cubs on the roads of Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu. Rare sight. pic.twitter.com/ZNp5dhSx8h — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 17, 2025

In the video, the striking contrast between the panther’s deep black coat and the typical spotted coats of the other two leopards is visible. Such close companionship between melanistic and non-melanistic leopards is uncommon, making this encounter particularly remarkable.

The footage, believed to have been recorded around midnight on July 16, quickly went viral as several social media pages reshared the extraordinary moment.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan clarified that black panthers are not a separate species but rather a melanistic variant of the common leopard (Panthera pardus). Melanism is a genetic condition causing excess dark pigmentation, which gives the animal its black appearance. Interestingly, under certain lighting, the distinctive leopard rosettes can still be seen on their dark coats.

Kaswan emphasized the importance of conservation efforts for these elusive animals, whose survival is threatened by habitat loss and poaching. Black panthers primarily inhabit tropical forests in states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and parts of Northeast India.

The Nilgiris, part of the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats and a UNESCO World Heritage site, have recorded melanistic leopards before through camera traps, but live sightings remain rare. This recent sighting adds valuable insight into the behavior and presence of these elusive cats in the region.