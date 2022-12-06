Melinda Gates meets Mansukh Mandaviya, calls India 'a champion' in pioneering innovations to fight Covid-19

New Delhi: Melinda French Gates, the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda French Gates Foundation, called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Monday (December 5, 2022) and congratulated him for India's successful Covid-19 vaccination drive and praised the colossal efforts undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led Government of India in managing the pandemic. She also commended the numerous initiatives of the Union Health Ministry's recent programs and policies which have served to enhance growth and provide opportunities for women and girls more than ever before. According to an official statement, both discussed in detail the potential and new opportunities for India's ambitious health sector reforms, with particular emphasis on strengthening the health infrastructure and digital health mission under the aegis of Ayushman Bharat. They also discussed opportunities to leverage Indian vaccine manufacturing and digital goods for global public health, specifically in light of India's charge of the G20 Presidency.

Lauding India's progress on key health indicators, Melinda reiterated her appreciation of India's endeavors.

"It is amazing how India covered more than 90 % of its population through vaccination in such a short time," she said.

"India has been a champion in pioneering innovations to fight the pandemic and minimize its impact on the most vulnerable groups. The country has made rapid strides in improving health outcomes of millions of citizens, particularly in ensuring consistent progress on maternal and child health indicators, she added.

Melina also said that India has done remarkable work in the comprehensive primary health care system and digital health, and lessons from India can be replicated across the world.

"The Gates Foundation stands committed to support India’s health priorities including health system strengthening and elimination of persistent diseases," she said and congratulated Mandaviya on India’s G20 Presidency.

As India takes over the #G20 Presidency, it is exciting to see India’s progress toward providing quality health services to everyone. Good to meet Dr @mansukhmandviya to learn about how the country is building a resilient health care system. @MoHFW_India @OfficeOf_MM https://t.co/ENKn7R1yKy — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) December 5, 2022

Mandaviya and Melinda also unveiled a report titled "Grassroot Soldiers: Role of ASHAs and ANMs in the COVID-19 Pandemic Management in India". The report is a collaborative endeavor by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the National Health Systems Resource Center (NHSRC), and the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC).

The report is a comprehensive document encapsulating the experience and key role of ASHAs and ANMs in India’s pandemic response strategy, and their critical role in delivering routine healthcare services to the remotest corners of the country.

"Our frontline healthcare workers, by taking upon the role of both caregivers and leaders during the pandemic, have emerged as our true heroes. It is important to document and share their story of addressing and managing such a huge crisis with tremendous dedication and commitment," Mandaviya stated.

@MelindaGates applauded India's COVID management & Vaccination drive. She also congratulated India for the G20 Presidency.



She also appreciated India's relentless efforts towards ensuring comprehensive primary healthcare for all, disease elimination, and digital health. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 5, 2022

"Our globally heralded vaccination drive demonstrated the power of the ‘whole of society’ approach in dealing with a crisis. Under the strong and capable leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we seek to leverage the learnings from the last two years in strengthening the country’s health system to provide affordable, quality healthcare to every citizen," the Health Minister said.