‘Melodi’ Diplomacy At G20 Summit: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Steal Spotlight As India-Italy Friendship Shines In Johannesburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni briefly met on Saturday, moments before the opening session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at Nasrec, Johannesburg. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings, reflecting the growing rapport that has significantly strengthened India-Italy relations in recent years.

PM Modi is among several global leaders attending the summit being held from 22 to 23 November.

A Growing Bond Between India And Italy

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The leaders last met in June on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, where they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties. Their personal camaraderie has been widely noted, with PM Modi describing Meloni in September as an “extraordinary political leader who combines ideas and heart” and likening her autobiography to a “Mann Ki Baat”, thoughts expressed from the heart.

In his preface to the Indian edition of Meloni’s book I Am Giorgia, PM Modi highlighted the shared values that shape India–Italy ties, writing of “shared civilising instincts, such as the defence of heritage, the strength of community, and the celebration of femininity as a guiding force.”

Meloni responded warmly, telling Italian news agency Adnkronos, “The words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for whom I have profound respect… deeply touch and honour me. These are sentiments that I sincerely reciprocate… and testify to the strong bond between our nations.”

PM Modi also thanked Meloni in September for her birthday wishes on turning 75, saying on X that he “deeply appreciates Italy’s friendship and looks forward to strengthening it further.”

Meloni, while sending her greetings, praised PM Modi’s leadership, “His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration.”

Strategic Cooperation And Shared Global Concerns

On 10 September, the two leaders held a telephone conversation, reiterating their commitment to advancing the India–Italy Strategic Partnership. PM Modi thanked Meloni for Italy’s support in progressing the India–EU trade agreement and boosting connectivity under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC).

Both leaders also discussed regional issues, agreeing on the need for an early and peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi assured India’s full support for peace efforts. Meloni reiterated Italy’s backing for India’s AI Impact Summit set for 2026.

Their friendly public exchanges have fuelled online interest, spawning the widely trending hashtag #Melodi.

PM Modi’s South Africa Visit And Early Engagements

PM Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Friday to a warm cultural reception at the airport, a gesture underscoring the close and longstanding ties between India and South Africa. This is his fourth official visit to the country, following earlier trips for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023, and a bilateral visit in 2016.

This year’s G20 gathering marks the summit’s fourth consecutive rotation through the Global South after Indonesia, India, and Brazil, with South Africa assuming the presidency for 2025, highlighting the region’s expanding global leadership.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi began his bilateral meetings by engaging with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday, discussing ongoing cooperation and shared priorities.

He also interacted with Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in Johannesburg, later writing, “Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz… It truly strengthens our diaspora’s connection with India.”

In another engagement, PM Modi met the Chairman and CEO of Naspers, discussing expanding investments in India’s fast-growing digital ecosystem.

The Prime Minister also attended a cultural event featuring the South African Girmitiya song “Ganga Maiya”. Sharing his experience on X, he wrote, “It was a very joyful and emotional experience… Another special aspect was that the song was also sung in Tamil… Through these songs and bhajans, they kept India alive in their hearts.”

(With agencies inputs)