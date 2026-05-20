‘Melodi’ moment: PM Modi gifts ‘Melody’ chocolate to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gifted a packet of ‘Melody’ chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Notably, Meloni was first to coin the word ‘Melodi’ combining Meloni and Modi to show the deepter ties between the two leaders and the two nations. Meloni shared a video featuring PM Modi on her social media handle, where she said, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very, very good toffee.” To this, the Prime Minister read the name Melody, and both burst into laughter.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA May 20, 2026

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Italy as part of this five-nation tour.

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Also Read: In Pics: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum after dinner in Rome; bilateral talks today

Meloni had first used the term 'Melodi' in 2024 and since then, the leaders go viral on social media for their camaraderie.

Earlier yesterday after his arrival, Prime Minister Modi visited the Colosseum in Rome, along with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. The Colosseum is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built, situated in the historic centre of Rome. It was completed in 80 AD under the Flavian dynasty. This iconic elliptical structure, made of stone and concrete, could accommodate up to 80,000 spectators who came to watch gladiatorial contests and public spectacles.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Italy as he arrived in Rome on Tuesday night (local time) for the final leg of his five-nation tour. Extending a personal greeting to the Indian Prime Minister, Meloni posted on X: "Welcome to Rome, my friend!", underlining the close rapport between the two leaders.

Earlier, PM Modi also attended a dinner hosted by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. He also shared pictures from the dinner in a post on X. PM Modi said he is looking forward to holding talks with Meloni, during which they will continue discussing how to strengthen India-Italy friendship.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Meloni and meet President Sergio Mattarella. Prime Minister Modi also shared details of his arrival, saying he had landed in Rome for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the historic Villa Doria Pamphili, where both leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration to further deepen the India-Italy strategic partnership.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the visit comes amid growing momentum in bilateral ties, with both countries actively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. The roadmap covers cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

“A comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors, including in bilateral trade, which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties," the MEA stated last week.

The MEA also stated that the visit would further strengthen India’s engagement with Europe, especially in trade and investment, following the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).