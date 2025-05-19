Member Of Parliament Raghav Chadha To Address Asian Leadership Conference 2025 In South Korea As Keynote Speaker

Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha has been invited to serve as a keynote speaker at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, scheduled to take place on May 21-22, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. The ALC, co-hosted by Chosun Media and the Center for Asia Leadership, referred to as the 'Davos of the East', is widely recognised among Asia’s leading platforms for global dialogue. The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Asia today.

Apart from Raghav Chadha, dignitaries who are expected to attend the event includes US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, among others who have graced past editions of the conference.

This year, Chadha will be sharing the same global stage as the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Rishi Sunak; President & CEO of The Asia Foundation, Laurel E. Miller; former Prime Minister of Australia, Mr. Tony Abbott; Executive Vice President of Milken Institute International, Laura Lacey; former Secretary of State for the U.S., Mr. Mike Pompeo; Director of Economic Strategy and Operations Unit at RAND, Daniel Egel; Founding Member of Harvard Center for Public Leadership, Dean Williams; and Executive Director of The Canada International Scientific Exchange Program, Shawna Novak, among others.

The theme for ALC 2025, “The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity,” marks a historic moment as Korea commemorates the 80th anniversary of its liberation and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War. The event will explore strategies to build resilience in the face of the poly-crises era, including health, climate, and geopolitical conflict.

Speaking on the invitation, Chadha said, “It is an honour to represent India and its youth in a forum that brings together visionaries from across the globe. Asia today stands at the cusp of transformation, and I look forward to sharing India’s perspective on leadership, resilience, and inclusive prosperity.”

He further added, "It’s a unique opportunity to present the India story—of innovation, youth leadership, democratic resilience, and global cooperation—on one of Asia’s most respected stages.”

Notably, Mr. Chadha was recently selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum—a distinction awarded to the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40, recognized for their contributions to shaping a better future.