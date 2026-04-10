Memorial politics returns to Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government bets BIG on new Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2027: When BSP supremo Mayawati was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, her government focused so much on statues and memorials that it created a negative impression among voters. While she built a Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sathal (Dr Ambedkar Park) in Noida, another sprawling Ambedkar memorial took shape in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar. Mayawati claimed to represent Dalits, but critics feel that during her regime, BSP's focus got deviated from public welfare.

Now, nearly two decades after the first memorial was built in Gomti Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is pushing towards the completion of yet another Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow. According to an Indian Express report, the UP government aims to complete it by July this year, well ahead of next year’s assembly elections in the state.

Details of the new Ambedkar memorial

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A new Ambedkar memorial is coming up in Aishbagh on a 5,493.52 sq metre area opposite the Eidgah. Named Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre, the memorial is being envisioned as a multi-utility cultural and institutional complex.

Notably, then President Ramnath Kovind laid the foundation of the project in 2022 with an estimated initial cost of Rs 45 crores. However, with an increased scope of the project, the cost has shot up to Rs 100 crore. The campus will have a 25-foot-high statue of Ambedkar and a three-storey administrative building, an auditorium with 500 seating capacity among other faciltieis.

Why the second memorial

While the foundation for the memorial was laid in 2022 ahead of the assembly polls, the BJP is feeling its need even more after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the general elections, the BJP suffered a massive setback in Uttar Pradesh when the opposition managed to make voters believe that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre wants 400 seats to change the constitution and end reservation. Uttar Pradesh, with a significant population of OBC, SCs and STs, dealt a blow to the BJP by reducing the NDA’s Lok Sabha tally to 36 seats, down from 62 it got in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

While there is no authentic data of the OBC, SC and ST population in Uttar Pradesh due to the delayed 2021 census, the Hukum Singh committee set up by in 2001 estimates that the OBC population in the state might comprise at least 50% of the state’s total population. The OBC population includes 19% Yadavs, 7.4% Kurmis, 4.3% of Nishads, Mallahs and Kevats while 2.4% Bhars and Rajbhars, 4.8% Lodhs, and 3.6% Jats.

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced that every Ambedkar statue in the state will get a protective umbrella over it.

Analysts say that the post the 2024 results, the BJP realised that it cannot leave any opposition claim to voters’ interpretation and the party is now strongly working to win the trust of voters from the backward castes. The BJP is looking to project the new Ambedkar memorial as a tool for its outreach among Dalit communities.