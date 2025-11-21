‘Men Cry Too’: Viral Video Of Man Weeping At Borivali Station Sparks Conversation On Silent Emotional Struggles

Mumbai: A viral video from Borivali railway station has opened up a broader conversation on men’s mental health and the quiet burden many carry. The clip, widely shared across social media, shows a man sitting alone on a bench, visibly crying and appearing distressed.

The caption on the video reads, “Men can’t even show their emotions. Men cry too in silence,” while another line highlights, “Viral clip reveals how men quietly battle emotions.”

While the circumstances behind the man’s distress remain unknown, the clip has resurfaced ongoing concerns about the challenges men face—including emotional pressure, workplace stress, rising cases of depression, and incidents of assault and harassment against men that often go unnoticed. Advocates point out that societal norms still discourage men from seeking support, pushing them into silent suffering.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Men can't even show their emotions.



Nobody cares about men. pic.twitter.com/sHZAiFZVzx ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) November 16, 2025



Social Media Reactions

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with thousands of users expressing empathy and sharing their own experiences. Many commenters pointed out how men are often expected to “stay strong,” suppress emotions, and avoid showing vulnerability due to long-standing societal expectations.

A user mentioned using a sticker,' When you are at your breaking point but society says you are a man, and you can't drop a tear, so you sit there like'...

Another user stated while expressing the hurt, 'Nobody can understand the pain behind this'

Several users noted that, despite conversations around mental health gaining traction, men remain hesitant to express their struggles openly. “If this were a woman, people would rush to help. But when men break down, they’re mocked or told to ‘man up,’” one comment read.

As the video continues to spread, many hope it becomes a turning point in how society views men’s emotional well-being—reminding us that strength is not the absence of tears, but the courage to confront them.

ALSO READ: Watch | This Pitbull Video Will Completely Destroy Everything You Thought You Knew