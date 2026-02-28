Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021999https://zeenews.india.com/india/menaka-guruswamy-tmc-rajya-sabha-india-first-queer-mp-3021999.html
NewsIndiaWho is Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy? TMC's Rajya Sabha pick who could become India's first openly LGBTQ MP
MENAKA GURUSWAMY

Who is Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy? TMC's Rajya Sabha pick who could become India's first openly LGBTQ MP

The All India Trinamool Congress has fielded Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy as one of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal. If elected, she would make history as India's first openly queer Member of Parliament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who is Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy? TMC's Rajya Sabha pick who could become India's first openly LGBTQ MPSenior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy. (Photo: X/@SMitra_)

The All India Trinamool Congress has fielded Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy as one of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal. If elected, she would make history as India's first openly queer Member of Parliament.

Who is Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy?

Guruswamy is a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, widely recognised as one of the country's finest constitutional lawyers. She is best known for being part of the legal team that argued the landmark case leading to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India. In 2018, the Supreme Court read down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era law that had criminalised same-sex relationships. That verdict was a watershed moment for LGBTQ rights in India, and Guruswamy played a central role in making it happen.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Rajya Sabha polls
TMC names 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls
Spirit Poster
Spirit: Who Is Aishwarya Desai? The woman seen in Spirit poster
World’s biggest parliament building
World’s biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation
England
T20 WC 2026: Rehan, Jacks power England to 4-wicket win over New Zealand
Smart watch
Stylish Smartwatches for Fitness, Function & Fashion
Auqib Nabi
Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-up
Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict rise after airstrikes, drone attacks
Ethnic Mojaris
Elegant Ethnic Mojaris to Elevate Festive Looks — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
kurta set
Elegant Embroidered Kurta Sets For Festive And Everyday Wear
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 start pushed to Mar 28 due to…: Full schedule to be out on THIS date