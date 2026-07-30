/Mental health leaders give a boost to Punjab’s war on drugs; applications for second cohort of fellows to open in early August

Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said that the programme focuses on combining leadership with empathy to restore families and hope across the state. He added, “Yudh Nashean Virudh is not just an initiative against drugs; it is a movement to reclaim Punjab’s youth. While strict action is being taken against drug peddlers and traffickers, we are equally committed to helping every victim of drug abuse return to a life full of dignity and prevent the youth from falling into the trap of addiction. Leadership in Mental Health Programme reflects our belief that making Punjab addiction-free is possible only when enforcement, treatment, and prevention work hand-in-hand and backed by strong healthcare setup and community support.”