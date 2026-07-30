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Mental health leaders give a boost to Punjab’s war on drugs; applications for second cohort of fellows to open in early August

The Punjab government is expanding India's first Leadership in Mental Health Programme with a second cohort to strengthen rehabilitation, prevention, and community-based care under its anti-drug campaign.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Mental health leaders give a boost to Punjab’s war on drugs; applications for second cohort of fellows to open in early August
Image Credit: ANI

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