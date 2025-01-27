Islamabad: The family of a mentally challenged man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday urged authorities for his repatriation after he inadvertently crossed the Line of Control into India, according to a media report.

Yasir Faiz, a resident of Tetrinote village of PoK, was taken into custody by police from Salotri border village around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the family, Faiz was taken to a hospital in Rawalakot on Saturday for psychiatric treatment.

Citing the family, Dawn reported that as the doctor prepared to administer an injection, the 32-year-old panicked and fled from the hospital. The family learned late in the evening that he had crossed the unmarked LoC.

“Faiz believed the doctor was going to harm him. He fled the hospital, boarded public transport to Hajira, and later hired a motorcycle ride to reach the vicinity of the LoC,” a relative, Chaudhry Waheed, told Dawn.com over the phone.

“He suffers from severe depression for quite some time and took this step out of ignorance. We urge the Indian authorities to ensure no harm comes to him,” said his father, Muhammad Faiz Akbar.

He also urged Pakistani authorities to coordinate with their Indian counterparts to facilitate Faiz’s safe repatriation.