Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the Janata Dal (United) chief's ability to govern has been compromised due to his physical exhaustion and mental unfitness.

Recalling the BPSC protests, he claimed that Kumar's mental condition has deteriorated so much that he is unaware of what is happening in the state.

"The first person to comment on Nitish Kumar's health was his ally, Sushil Kumar Modi... Since then, many Bihar Ministers have commented on his health. I never made a comment on it till January. But during the BPSC protests, I learned that Nitish Kumar's mental condition has deteriorated so much that he has no clue what's going on in the state," Kishor said during the press conference, ANI reported.

Kishor called for Kumar's resignation, claiming that he is physically tired and mentally unfit.

He added, "Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit. If you want evidence for this, just ask him to name the Ministers in his Council. Nitish Kumar should resign."