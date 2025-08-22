'Mera Hindi Sundar Hai': Tamil Captain Charms Passengers With His Funny Announcement On Indigo Flight | Video Goes Viral

A video of an Indigo flight captain trying to speak Hindi and making passengers smile has gone viral. Captain Pradeep Krishnan from Tamil Nadu charmed everyone on a Patna-bound flight with his funny and sweet welcome announcement in broken Hindi. saying "Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai" (Everyone, namaskar. My Hindi is beautiful).

He even jokingly explained turbulence at 3,000 feet in a way that left passengers amused.

"Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega. Hum aaj Patna se aage jaata hai. Uppar main, 3,000 feet pe.. turbulence thora, daga daga daga karega. Seat belt daalenge nahi toh adega," he was heard saying in the video.

Social media users praised Captain Pradeep Krishnan for his humility and humor, appreciating his effort to make passengers comfortable by speaking Hindi. Many admired his courage in using a non-native language, while others laughed at his funny explanation of turbulence.

One user wrote, "That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language which is not your mother tongue."

Another user wrote, "I love seeing people from different states of India together. It’s like adding different spices from their regions, making the language richer and more flavorful. I like the idea of a common, practical language for such a diverse country."

A third said, "With this Hindi, people were more interested in your announcement. It was funny and adorable."

A fourth added, "Captain – Your Hindi is very beautiful. What matters is that the message reached the passengers, which you did perfectly. I’m sure everyone listened carefully!"

Some also said 'daga daga daga best tha'.