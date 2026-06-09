'Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi': Kakoli Ghosh, 19 rebels extend support to NDA in fresh jolt to Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of its biggest internal crises in Parliament, with a group of rebel MPs claiming majority support within the party's Lok Sabha contingent and signalling their intention to back the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The developments unfolded on Monday as TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attended the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi. At the same time, dissident leaders intensified their challenge to the party leadership, exposing deepening divisions within the organisation. Leading the rebel camp, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced that around 20 TMC MPs had decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, formally declaring their support for the NDA.

“Nearly twenty TMC MPs, including me, have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA,” she said as per reports.

“We have accepted the people’s verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA,” she added.

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The rebellion comes in the wake of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation from both the party and the Upper House, a move that has further widened cracks within the TMC.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh Dastidar insisted her decision was not driven by political convenience but by growing concerns over governance and the direction of the state administration.

“Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... Maine bohot seh liya... I did not come here after Mamata Banerjee became chief minister in 2011; I have been fighting here for 40 years. And as I said, the words of such people have absolutely no effect on me...,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh says, "Mera sar katega lekin jhukega nahi... Maine bohot seh liya... I did not come here after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister in 2011; I have been fighting here for 40 years. And as I said, the words of such people have absolutely… pic.twitter.com/KKmfQlpUFl — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

Explaining her position further, she added, “Things have been getting from bad to worse, and I have been with Mamata Banerjee for 40 years... It is useless to say that just because she is not in power in West Bengal, I have left. It is not that... In the last 3-4 years, the pressure was too much on government officers to work according to the whims and fancies of certain leadership... We want to work for the development of the state and for the national interest and the safety and security of the nation. That is why we want to work separately.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh says, "... Things have been getting from bad to worse, and I have been with Mamata Banerjee for 40 years. She has been my guide, my mentor and my leader, and I have been with her even in the days when she was not in power. I have… pic.twitter.com/wXc9g7Cn3S — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

The dissident faction has also sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament, a move that could formalise the split within the party.

“We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal,” Ghosh Dastidar said.

Highlighting the reasons behind the move, she added, “We are against the lawlessness, misgovernance and unemployment in the state of West Bengal over the past few years.”

The divide was visible in the national capital, where rival groups held separate meetings. While Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and their supporters attended the INDIA bloc gathering at the Constitution Club, rebel MPs met separately, underscoring the growing rift within the party.

Senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra adopted a cautious stance on the developments.

“Let’s see. The ball has started rolling. Let us see how long it will go…” he said.

Asked about Ghosh Dastidar's actions, Mitra responded, “Whatever she has to do, she is doing. Kakoli acts according to her own will; she is doing what she chooses. I am not Kakoli, so how can I answer for her? That is a matter concerning Kakoli…”

Political observers note that the rebel faction appears to be positioning itself within the framework of the anti-defection law. Under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, a split gains protection if it is backed by at least two-thirds of a party's legislators. With the TMC holding 28 Lok Sabha seats, the support of around 20 MPs would place the dissident group above the required threshold.

The crisis follows the party's recent electoral setback in West Bengal, which has fuelled internal dissatisfaction and intensified factional battles. As the rebellion gathers momentum, the TMC faces mounting questions over its unity and political future, both in Parliament and in West Bengal.

Also Read: 20 TMC MPs to back NDA? Why Kakoli Ghosh’s claim has set off fresh buzz

(With ANI inputs)