Mercedes Damaged Due To Waterlogging: Ghaziabad Businessman Demands Rs 10 Lakh From Municipal Corporation

When it rains, urban cities often get flooded. Be it national capital Delhi, neighbouring Ghaziabad or Gurugram, be it Maharashtra or Chennai, its all same when it pours. Several vehicles often get damaged due to waterlogging and flooded roads. However, this time, a man is demanding accountability. In an interesting turn of events, a Ghaziabad-based man has demanded Rs 10 lakhs from the city's Municipal Corporation - Rs 5 lakh for damage to his Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d due to waterlogging and Rs 5 lakh for mental agony and harassment. Vasundhara resident Amit Kishore said in his legal notice to the civic body that his car suffered heavy internal damage after being submerged in rainwater that flooded the roads on July 23. Kishore alleged that the civic body’s 'inaction and mismanagement' has led to the waterlogging, reported News18.

According to the legal notice, Kishore's luxury car broke down in rising floodwaters while he was returning home from Lajpat Nagar through Sahibabad. The vehicle had to be lifted by a crane and taken to a service centre in Noida. He claimed that the repair expenses amounted to Rs 5 lakh. In addition to seeking compensation for the damage, Kishore is also demanding Rs 5 lakh more for the 'mental agony and harassment' he endured.

#Ghaziabad businessman Amit Kishore's Mercedes car got submerged in the waterlogged road after the rains and the car got damaged. The car was sent to a service center in Noida and it cost 5 lakhs. Now Amit Kishore has sent a legal notice to the Municipal Commissioner and demanded… pic.twitter.com/ePy6RaFSxv — Sainidan. Ratnu.Nationalist. Ex. Judicial Officer (@Sainidan1) July 29, 2025

Kishore has given a fortnight to the civic body to respond in writing, failing which legal proceedings would be initiated. In his notice, the businessman alleged that the roads were flooded due to blocked drainage systems, uncleaned drains/nalis and illegal encroachments.

However, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation was in no mood to take the allegations lightly. The civic body termed Kishore a professional complainant.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation rejected the allegations and launched a counterattack. It alleged that Kishor is trying to tarnish the image of the corporation for personal reasons.

The corporation said in a statement that the photo of the vehicle shown by Amit Kishore in his complaint, which had a Delhi number, clearly showed that there was no water even on the tyres. "It has not been certified by any expert that the vehicle was broken down due to rainwater logging. No other such case has been reported in the city," it said.

The corporation further said that the flooding took place due to record rainfall. It also said that the drains were timely cleaned and drone-based monitoring was done during the rains. It also claimed that pump sets were used to prevent urban flooding.

While Amit Kishore and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation were locked in a slugfest, there seems to be no solution for urban apathy with cities like Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram facing frequent flooding.