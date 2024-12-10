Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829945https://zeenews.india.com/india/merchant-shipping-bill-introduced-in-lok-sabha-2829945.html
NewsIndia
PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

Merchant Shipping Bill introduced In Lok Sabha

There was a brief lull in the din created by the opposition over Adani and other issues when the Merchant Shipping Bill was being introduced by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal. 

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Merchant Shipping Bill introduced In Lok Sabha Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: A bill which seeks to set up a body to hold regulatory and oversight functions relating to security of vessels and port facilities was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday with some opposition members questioning the legislative competence of the government in bringing the measure. 

There was a brief lull in the din created by the opposition over Adani and other issues when the Merchant Shipping Bill was being introduced by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal. 

Opposing the bill at the introductory stage, Manish Tewari (Cong) said the government lacked legislative competence to legislate on merchant shipping as the subject has no direct entry in the central or concurrent list on which the Union (central government) can bring laws. 

Saugata Roy of the TMC said the proposed legislation will only help hand over more powers to the bureaucracy. 

He said it will only hinder and not develop merchant shipping in the country. 

After the opposition members had spoken on the bill, the House saw renewed sloganeering by opposition. 

Sonowal asserted that the bill has ben brought as per constitutional provisions and has been vetted by two law ministry departments -- legal affairs and legislative. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK