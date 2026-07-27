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‘Mere agitation doesn’t justify police excesses’: Supreme Court calls for nationwide protest protocol

The Suprem Court observed that the an all-India approach with mandatory guidelines to ensure uniformity during protests is required. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
‘Mere agitation doesn’t justify police excesses’: Supreme Court calls for nationwide protest protocol
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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