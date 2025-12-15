Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi on Monday as part of his India tour, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a detailed traffic advisory for areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he is scheduled to visit later in the day.

According to officials, Messi is expected to be at the stadium between 1 pm and 4 pm, when the main event of his Delhi itinerary will take place. During the programme, the Argentine superstar will felicitate teams from Minerva Academy, which have won three youth football trophies.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police announced diversions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. It also stated that “no heavy vehicles will be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.”

In a post on X, the traffic police urged commuters to avoid JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg due to heavy movement linked to Messi’s visit.

In connection with the “LIONEL MESSI G.O.A.T INDIA TOUR – DELHI LEG” at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground on 15.12.2025 (01:00 PM – 04:00 PM), traffic movement is expected to remain slow / affected in and around the stadium due to traffic regulations… pic.twitter.com/KD9Sjj3OjU — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 14, 2025

Parking has been prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with towing and fines to be enforced. Police have also released details of designated entry and exit points for ticket-holding fans attending the event.

Members of the public have been advised to use the Delhi Metro and public buses to minimise congestion in the area during the football star’s visit.