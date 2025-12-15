Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996283https://zeenews.india.com/india/messi-arrives-in-delhi-to-visit-arun-jaitley-stadium-check-traffic-advisory-for-football-stars-tour-2996283.html
NewsIndiaMessi Arrives In Delhi, To Visit Arun Jaitley Stadium; Check Traffic Advisory For Football Stars Tour
LIONEL MESSI DELHI VISIT

Messi Arrives In Delhi, To Visit Arun Jaitley Stadium; Check Traffic Advisory For Football Star's Tour

Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi on Monday ahead of his visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he will felicitate Minerva Academy’s trophy-winning teams. Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory with diversions, parking restrictions, and an appeal to use public transport due to heavy movement in the area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Messi Arrives In Delhi, To Visit Arun Jaitley Stadium; Check Traffic Advisory For Football Star's Tour

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi on Monday as part of his India tour, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a detailed traffic advisory for areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he is scheduled to visit later in the day.

According to officials, Messi is expected to be at the stadium between 1 pm and 4 pm, when the main event of his Delhi itinerary will take place. During the programme, the Argentine superstar will felicitate teams from Minerva Academy, which have won three youth football trophies.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police announced diversions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. It also stated that “no heavy vehicles will be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the traffic police urged commuters to avoid JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg due to heavy movement linked to Messi’s visit.

Parking has been prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with towing and fines to be enforced. Police have also released details of designated entry and exit points for ticket-holding fans attending the event.

Members of the public have been advised to use the Delhi Metro and public buses to minimise congestion in the area during the football star’s visit.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

goa nightclub fire
Luthra Brothers To Be Brought To Goa; Police Clarify Timeline
Karnataka Police
Bengaluru Police Arrest Man For Targeting, Harassing Women On Roads
women tops
Style Steals of the Season: Trendy Tops to Grab This End of Reason Sale!
floral dress
Floral Dresses to Grab This End-of-Reason Sale!
Technology news
India Tops GenAI Use In Shopping As 60% Plan To Spend More- Details Here
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 15-12-2025: Assam State Monday Lucky Draw OUT
Indian Army
India Accelerates Drone Warfare Push: Army Clears Rs 5,000-Cr Indigenous Buy
JP Nadda
'Sonia Gandhi Should Apologise': Nadda Slams Cong Over 'Kabar Khudegi' Remarks
sunglasses review
Men Sunglasses: Style, Comfort & UV Protection in One Perfect Pick!
Uttar Pradesh
BJP's Uttar Pradesh strategy Unfolds: New State Chief Aims For 2027 Glory