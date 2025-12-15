Advertisement
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country | VIRAL VIDEO
LIONEL MESSI GOAT INDIA TOUR 2025

Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country | VIRAL VIDEO

Messi In India: A video going viral on social media captured a packed Mumbai local train compartment overflowing with Lionel Messi fans, all buzzing with excitement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country | VIRAL VIDEO Screenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: X)

Messi In India: It turned into a memorable day for football fans at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium as Argentina icon Lionel Messi visited the city during his ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’ and shared moments with Indian football great Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

A video going viral on social media captured a packed Mumbai local train compartment overflowing with Lionel Messi fans, all buzzing with excitement. The supporters, dressed in jerseys and chanting passionately, were traveling together with high energy and anticipation to catch a glimpse of the football legend.

Also Check- Jay Shah Presents Team India Jerseys And T20I World Cup Ticket To Lionel Messi, Suarez And De Paul In Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Messi In Mumbai 

Wankhede Stadium, which has witnessed some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history, such as India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win, Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century, amongst others, turned into a place where music, football, cricket, Bollywood and politics, some passions and professions uniting the entire country had a mega crossover for the ages, producing several visuals worthy of a 'Picture of the Day' contest.

The event began with the anchor hyping up the crowd, and the chants of 'Messi', 'Messi', 'Messi' filled the air as they all awaited the arrival of the beloved football legend.

Reputed Indian DJ, DJ Chetas, started the festivities by playing a set of songs curated for the occasion, with some popular Bollywood and English numbers ringing loud in the stadium, including Ed Sheeran's 'Sapphire' and K'Naan's 'Wavin' Flag', the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, and B Praak's 'Teri Mitti'.

Finally, the moment for which everyone had waited arrived as Messi, along with his Inter Miami FC teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, entered the Wankhede to a deafening roar from the crowd. Messi, along with his teammates, soaked in the love from the crowd, who just could not stop chanting his name.

Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one.

Messi also gifted a signed Argentina jersey to Chhetri and was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his other teammates. Fadnavis also gifted a special memento to Messi.

Following this, the event concluded with the crowd chanting the names of Sachin and Messi one by one.

Delhi was the final leg of Messi's 'GOAT India Tour'. 

(with ANI inputs) 

(with ANI inputs)

