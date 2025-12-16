Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas Resigns After Probe Committee Finds Gross Mismanagement

Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: West Bengal Sports Minister and senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas resigned from his position in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the mismanagement at Lionel Messi's event on December 13, 2025.

The Minister had been the main target of criticism from all quarters, including civil society and opposition parties, over the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium last week.

Biswas on Tuesday submitted his resignation, taking moral responsibility for the lapses in management in the event featuring Argentine football star Messi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly accepted his resignation as the Sports Minister of the state.

According to IANS, in his handwritten resignation letter in Bengali, Biswas stated, "I hope you will approve my request in the matter."

What Happened During Messi's Kolkata Event?

The Kolkata event of the football legend witnessed chaos, with allegations of poor crowd control, damage to public property, and a lack of proper arrangements.

Biswas was present at the stadium alongside Messi during the event.

Several spectators, members of civil society, and leaders of opposition parties have alleged that as Biswas and his family members surrounded the football star on the stadium ground, spectators who had purchased tickets at high prices were denied adequate access to the football icon.

What Did The Investigation Committee Find?

The committee, formed by the West Bengal CM, to probe the gross mismanagement during Lionel Messi's recent event at Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday, said that it has identified the lack of proper supervision as a reason for the chaos.

The revelation from the investigation committee, headed by Justice Asim Kumar Roy (retd), came after its members inspected several areas of the field and the galleries at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium for the last two days.

On Tuesday morning, Justice Roy held a press conference to update on the progress of the investigation. He said that they have inquired about who was in charge on the day of Messi's visit.

He said that a lack of proper supervision has been identified in the entire incident.

According to the committee members, the police and the Sports Department were responsible for overseeing Messi's visit to Kolkata, and cannot evade responsibility.

(with IANS inputs)