Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'A delivery boy spent his entire year's savings': CM Suvendu Adhikari promises refunds for 33,000 cheated Messi fans

'A delivery boy spent his entire year's savings': CM Suvendu Adhikari promises refunds for 33,000 cheated Messi fans

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said the state government is working on refunds for around 33,000 fans affected by the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Kolkata's Yuva Bharati Stadium.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
'A delivery boy spent his entire year's savings': CM Suvendu Adhikari promises refunds for 33,000 cheated Messi fans
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Wuhan Open 2026: Chang Bingyu stuns World No.1 Zhao Xintong 10-7 to win maiden Snooker ranking title
2
3
4
5