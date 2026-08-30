West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government was working to refund ticket money to around 33,000 spectators who had purchased tickets for the chaotic Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan while blaming the previous Trinamool Congress government for the mismanagement.
Fans who paid thousands of rupees to watch Messi at the Salt Lake stadium have been waiting for their money back since the event on December 13, 2025.
CM Adhikari said the state government is trying to find a way to refund around 33,000 affected spectators. The issue is being examined through administrative and legal channels before the payments can be made. Reports have said tickets were sold for Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000.
The decision comes months after angry spectators demanded refunds following the disorder inside the stadium.
CM Adhikari also highlighted the case of a delivery worker who had reportedly saved money for a year in the hope of seeing Messi. The story has become a symbol of the disappointment faced by fans who paid heavily for the event.
The refund announcement also turned into a political attack on the previous Trinamool Congress administration.
CM Adhikari criticised the earlier government for failing to give enough attention to sports and pointed to the Messi event as an example of poor management.
Former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has faced scrutiny over the event. The controversy has also led to legal proceedings, with the Calcutta High Court recently extending his interim protection while allowing the investigation to continue.
The event was disrupted by crowding and security problems, with Messi's appearance ending much earlier than many fans had expected. Messi's team later said serious breaches of security and protocol had led to the early termination of the programme.
CM Adhikari used National Sports Day to announce a wider plan for sports development in West Bengal.
CM Adhikari also compared West Bengal's sports performance with Haryana and said the state needed to do more to support athletes before major competitions.
Chief Minister Adhikari also raised the Khelo India programme and said discussions were taking place with the Union Sports Ministry.
He said the state would prepare detailed project reports and seek large-scale funding if required to improve sports infrastructure.
For the thousands of Messi fans still waiting for compensation, however, the key question remains when the promised refunds will actually reach their accounts.
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