Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought
LIONEL MESSI KOLKATA CHAOS

Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought

As anger continues to simmer in Kolkata, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) clarified on Saturday that the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium was privately organised by a PR agency, and the federation had no role in the planning or execution of the programme.

Dec 13, 2025
Angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF said in a post on X.
 
"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," AIFF added.

