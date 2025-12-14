Messi’s Delhi Tour: Football Icon To Meet PM Modi, Attend Event At Arun Jaitley Stadium | Key Points

Preparations are underway at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium as football legend Lionel Messi is set to arrive in the national capital on Monday for the final leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025.

Messi reached Mumbai around noon on Sunday under what officials described as “World Cup-level” security, marking the second day of his four-city visit to India. After a brief stop at the Taj Colaba, the World Cup-winning Argentine captain was scheduled to head to the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) to attend the Padel GOAT Club event, followed by a celebrity football match later in the day.

The Mumbai leg of the tour also includes a major event at the Wankhede Stadium, featuring a philanthropic fashion showcase involving Messi alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. The programme combines sport, charity and celebrity appeal, and is preceded by a Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India.

The tour will conclude in Delhi, where Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main programme in the capital will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's event in Delhi tomorrow, DCP Nishant Gupta said, "The traffic police have designated three parking areas, including P1 near Vikram Nagar. These are the main parking zones for labelled vehicles. Vehicles without labels should be parked at the Rajghat Powerhouse parking lot and Mata Sundari Lane, from where pedestrians can walk to the event. App-based taxi users are also advised to drop off at Rajghat Chowk and walk the rest of the way. Parking is strictly forbidden around Arun Jaitley Stadium; vehicles parked there will be towed and fined. To make things easier, the public is encouraged to use the metro or buses as much as possible to reduce congestion and enjoy the game comfortably."

He added, "Around 70 of our personnel are deployed as part of a comprehensive security setup. We have not set up many diversions so far, and any will only be introduced if needed. Existing diversions, if implemented, will be from Delhi Gate Chowk and ITO. During VIP movements, traffic may be slightly slowed to ensure the players' buses can arrive and enter the stadium without issues... As public movement will commence around 11:00 am, people should particularly avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Brijmohan Chowk from 10:00 am until the event concludes at 5:00 pm."

