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Meta apologises for restricting PM Modi's Facebook video; admits error

Meta apologised for briefly removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video, while also apologising to India over CSAM, deepfake content and platform-related errors amid increased government scrutiny.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Meta apologises for restricting PM Modi's Facebook video; admits error
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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