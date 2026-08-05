Meta has apologised for the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook video, with the company’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan describing it as an error.
"I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, said.
The apology followed a demand on Wednesday by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology for an apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the removal of the Prime Minister’s speech from Facebook.
In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Zuckerberg’s protection and immunity could be withdrawn if he does not apologise within three days.
"The removal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for 5-6 hours was viewed very seriously by the Committee," the letter signed by A Jyothirmayi said.
The parliamentary panel also called for government action against the head of Google India over allegations that investors lost more than Rs 48 lakh through fraudulent investment apps.
"The Committee while discussing Hyderabad Cyber Police Action against the Google India Head as a co-accused along with the Cyber fraudsters after the complainants alleged that they lost more than Rs 48 lakhs by investing through fraud Apps, the Committee desired that similar action be taken against the Google India by the Government of India," the letter stated.
Separately, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to India for the CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform.
The apology was conveyed during a meeting between senior global executives from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), sources said on Tuesday.
It was made clear to them that they are not covered under Intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbour under IT Act not applicable.
According to the sources, government officials closely questioned Meta executives during the meeting and told them that the company also has a responsibility to ensure the safety of children. The government made it clear that platforms cannot earn advertising revenue from child abuse content while simultaneously claiming safe harbour protections.
Sources indicated that the discussions focused on platform accountability and content moderation, with no reference made to the removal of Prime Minister Modi’s video.
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