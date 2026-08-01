/Meta responds after police file case against India chief over morphed PM Modi reels

Meta has said it is cooperating with authorities after Hyderabad Cybercrime Police registered a criminal case against the head of Meta India and several social media account operators. The case relates to allegedly edited and objectionable videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were shared on Facebook and Instagram during protests linked to the NEET paper leak issue.
Meta Spokesperson in a statement said that they are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter related to the case.
"We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter," Meta Spokesperson said.
We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter: Meta Spokesperson https://t.co/kk8DD4lzLI— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
The action comes after Cybercrime Police in Hyderabad filed a case against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and Meta India's head.
According to an ANI report, the case concerns allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET paper leak protest.
According to the First Information Report, the complaint was filed on July 29 by T. Saikiran Goud, a Social Media CC Member of BJP Telangana.
Goud said that while browsing social media on July 29, he found several Facebook and Instagram reels and posts that he believed were insulting to the Prime Minister. He alleged that the content promoted messages that could harm national integrity.
The complaint included 20 URLs of Facebook and Instagram posts and reels.
Goud claimed that the content could spread misinformation, create hatred between communities, encourage enmity and pose a threat to national security. He requested police to preserve digital evidence, identify the people operating the accounts and seek details from Meta Platforms.
The complaint also sought action against Meta, alleging that the company allowed the edited videos to remain on its platforms.
Based on the complaint, ASI K. Hari Ram registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad. The case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation has been assigned to Inspector P. Jayashankar of the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station. Police will conduct further inquiries into the allegations and identify those responsible for the social media content mentioned in the complaint.
The latest case comes as Meta is also facing scrutiny from the Central government over a separate issue involving a Facebook post by Prime Minister Modi.
Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked senior Meta officials to explain why a Facebook post by the Prime Minister on action against examination paper leaks was temporarily restricted.
Responding to that issue, Meta said the content was removed because of a technical error and was later restored. "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said.
The video was briefly restricted on July 28 before being made available again. The video, first released on July 23, was Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day Cockroach Janta Party-led student agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
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