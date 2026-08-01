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Meta responds after police file case against India chief over morphed PM Modi reels

This developement comes after Cybercrime Police in Hyderabad filed a case against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and Meta India's head.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Meta responds after police file case against India chief over morphed PM Modi reels
Image Credit: X, ANI.

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