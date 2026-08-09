/'Follow Indian law': Govt slams Meta over deepfake and CSAM violations

The central government has told Meta that its platforms must comply with Indian law and not rely solely on the company's global content policies, ANI reported, citing sources on Sunday. During recent discussions with the social media giant, officials raised concerns over content moderation, deepfakes, child safety and recommendation algorithms, while clarifying that the government has not asked Meta to completely overhaul its algorithms.
Central government's main purpose of recent discussions with Meta is to ensure the company's guidelines and content policies are aligned with Indian law, ANI reported citing sources. While some concerns remain, officials said the focus is on compliance with local regulations rather than demanding a complete overhaul of the platform's systems.
Officials also noted that teams based outside India may not always fully understand the country's cultural and linguistic diversity. Meta needs stronger local expertise and a better understanding of Indian languages and cultural contexts to moderate content more effectively, ANI reported, citing sources.
On the issue of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), government officials took a firm position. There is zero tolerance and zero compromise when it comes to such content, ANI reported, citing sources.
Officials said allowing CSAM to remain on any platform is a serious violation of rules. They added that Meta must take stronger and more proactive steps to identify and remove such material, stressing that concrete action is expected rather than assurances alone.
The government also raised concerns about the handling of deepfakes involving well-known personalities. Content posted from authorised or verified accounts should not be incorrectly flagged as deepfakes, ANI reported, citing sources.
Officials said sensitive cases should not be handled entirely through automated systems. They called for a "human-in-the-loop" mechanism so that flagged content can be reviewed by people before any final decision on removal is taken.
Officials also expressed concern about synthetically generated content reappearing after it has already been identified and removed as a deepfake, ANI reported, citing sources.
The government has asked Meta to explain what measures are being taken to prevent such content from returning to the platform. Officials want stronger safeguards to stop the repeated circulation of harmful manipulated media.
Officials also questioned Meta's recommendation and virality systems. They also claimed that users are often shown content that does not match their stated interests, ANI reported, citing sources.
According to officials, this may point to weaknesses in the recommendation system that need further examination. Meta was specifically asked why synthetically generated content continues to be amplified by its algorithms despite moderation efforts.
Officials said that once such content is identified and flagged, it should not continue to be recommended to users or repeatedly appear across the platform.
The latest remarks came after a meeting on Friday between Meta's technical team and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). During the meeting, Meta representatives explained the company's existing systems for detecting and handling harmful online content.
Technical discussions between both sides are continuing, ANI reported, citing sources. Officials and Meta representatives have agreed to remain engaged on these issues, and another round of meetings is expected next week as the government pushes for stronger compliance with Indian laws and greater transparency in content moderation practices.
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