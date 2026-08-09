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'Follow Indian law': Govt slams Meta over deepfake and CSAM violations

India has asked Meta to align its content policies with Indian law, strengthen action against deepfakes and CSAM, and explain how its recommendation algorithms promote content.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
'Follow Indian law': Govt slams Meta over deepfake and CSAM violations
Image Credit: ANI. Meta official and Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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