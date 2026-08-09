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'Meta must comply with Indian laws, not just global policies': Govt sources

One of the key concerns raised by the government was what officials described as the limited understanding of India's cultural and linguistic diversity among teams based outside the country.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
'Meta must comply with Indian laws, not just global policies': Govt sources
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Meta must comply with Indian laws, not just global policies': Govt sources
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