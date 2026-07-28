Facebook's parent company Meta has apologised for the technical error that blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video addressed to students and protestors. Despite Meta tendering an apology and attributing the brief disappearance of PM Modi's Facebook video to a technical malfunction, the Central government remains far from satisfied. According to a Times of India report, the government thinks that the matter is far from settled and will necessitate a much deeper dialogue.
According to the report, Meta’s explanation of an automated filtering glitch is viewed as inadequate, and the administration intends to maintain pressure through ongoing engagement with the tech giant.
The controversy erupted after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hauled in Meta and Instagram's global public policy leadership for an urgent summons. The contentious post—shared on July 23 amid student protests showcased PM Modi speaking directly to young citizens and vowing aggressive legislative action to crack down on examination paper leaks and the NEET-UG controversy. Although the content was swiftly restored after being temporarily blocked, the fallout continues to ripple through government-tech relations.
BJP leaders and supporters raised the issue on social media platforms and alleged that the American firm Meta deliberately withheld PM Modi's video.
Meta has admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook was removed in error and said it has now been restored as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) summoned the global heads of Meta and Instagram over the brief blocking of the content, according to a statement on Tuesday.
"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The video -- released on July 23 -- marked Prime Minister Modi's first address to Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led 36-day student protest.
Moreover, the Global Head of Meta and Instagram were summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over the blocking of the Prime Minister's video on Facebook.
Observers credited PM Modi’s high-engagement selfie video addressing exam paper leaks for the overnight surge in his Instagram followers, taking the total number of his followers to nearly 101 million.
PM Modi commands a massive digital presence on the world stage. He ranks as the most-followed politician and world leader globally, holding more than double the followers of other prominent international figures like US President Donald Trump.
Apart from a direct connect with people, PM Modi’s video reflected an approach blending political pragmatism and governance dharma.
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