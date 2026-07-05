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Meta says it has 'zero tolerance' for child sexual abuse content after India seeks explanation

In a statement issued on Sunday, a Meta spokesperson said the company does not allow the solicitation or sharing of CSAM, including through advertisements, and is constantly working to identify and remove such material from its platforms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Meta says it has 'zero tolerance' for child sexual abuse content after India seeks explanation
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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