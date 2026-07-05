/Meta says it has 'zero tolerance' for child sexual abuse content after India seeks explanation

Meta has reiterated that it has a "zero tolerance" policy towards child sexual abuse material (CSAM), saying it uses advanced technology to detect and remove such content after the Indian government decided to seek an explanation over advertisements that allegedly promoted child sexual abuse on Instagram.
In a statement issued on Sunday, a Meta spokesperson said the company does not allow the solicitation or sharing of CSAM, including through advertisements, and is constantly working to identify and remove such material from its platforms.
"Meta has a zero tolerance policy for soliciting or sharing CSAM, including in ads. We use advanced AI technology to proactively detect violating content and individuals, but we are in a constant battle with criminals who hide among our 3.5 billion users and try to evade our detection," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Meta's specialist teams are continuously strengthening the company's defences by developing new technologies to identify predators, blocking links to websites hosting abusive content, and sharing intelligence with other technology companies to help them take action.
The statement came after reports that Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to summon Meta officials over advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual abuse that appeared on Instagram.
According to sources, the ministry is expected to ask the US-based technology company how such advertisements were allowed to appear on the platform and what safeguards are in place to stop similar content from being circulated.
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is also likely to be asked to explain its advertisement review process, content moderation systems, and the measures it has put in place to detect, remove and prevent child sexual abuse-related content across its platforms.
Sources said the ministry is expected to seek details of the company's enforcement mechanisms and the additional steps it is taking to strengthen protections against illegal and harmful content.
The development comes just days after the government asked WhatsApp to defer the rollout of its username feature in India pending further consultations. Responding to the request, the messaging platform said usernames would remain optional and that several safeguards had been built into the feature to prevent impersonation, scams and unwanted contact before its wider rollout later this year.
(With IANS inputs)
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