'Metality Of Slavery': PM Modi Targets Critics Of Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the critics of Maha Kumbh alleging that some leaders who have fallen into the 'mentality of slave' are mocking religion and trying to create rifts in society. He also claimed that foreign powers often join hands with these people to weaken the country’s sovereignty.

PM Modi said, "Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people. People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries," reported ANI.

His remarks come amid a political controversy over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “Mrityu Kumbh” comment.

Without naming anyone, Modi said, "People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda."

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre and Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Modi asserted that in this "great Kumbh of unity," thousands of doctors and volunteers are selflessly dedicating themselves to service. "Visitors to this grand gathering are acknowledging and appreciating their efforts," he remarked.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.