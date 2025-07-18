A Kannada to English translation on Facebook has sparked an uproar in Karnataka. A translation error by Meta’s platform Facebook wrongly said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah passed away. However, the CM was condoling the death of veteran actor B Saroj Devi in his Facebook post. The Chief Minister called the mistake serious and dangerous, raising questions about the reliability of automatic translations on social media platforms. The phrase, which meant “Siddaramaiah said,” was mistakenly translated into English as “Siddaramaiah was killed.” The mistake was spotted by users who quickly shared screenshots online, leading to public concern and criticism. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted strongly and called the error “dangerous” and “irresponsible.” He said that such mistakes could spread false information and cause panic among the public.“This is not a small issue. What if someone believes this false information? Tech companies must be careful, especially when working with regional languages,” Siddaramaiah said.Language experts also raised concerns, saying that automatic translations without proper context or review can lead to serious misunderstandings, especially in political or sensitive situations. Kannada is spoken by millions in Karnataka, and mistakes like this show that more work is needed to improve AI translations. Meta has not officially responded yet, but reports suggest that the company is aware of the problem and may take action to fix it. This incident is more than just a simple mistake. It highlights the challenges of using AI tools in a country like India, where many languages are spoken. As more people use social media for news and updates, companies like Meta must ensure that their tools are accurate and responsible, said people familiar with the matter. Misleading translations can cause confusion, damage reputations, and even affect public safety, they said.