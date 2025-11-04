Meteor, Astra, R-37M Missiles: Meet India’s Super Advanced ‘Sky Killers’ Built To Outgun China, Pakistan In Next War

New Delhi: The skies over South Asia are getting ready for a transformation. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force’s S-400 air defence system brought down a Pakistani AWACS aircraft from a staggering distance of 314 kilometres – a record unmatched anywhere in the world. Air-to-air missile duels defined that operation, and India’s command over them is now growing into something larger.

Reports from intelligence channels confirm that Pakistan had deployed 10 Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles during the skirmish. Nine were intercepted midair by Indian defence systems, and one landed on Indian soil almost intact. That single missile gave Indian scientists a rare peek into China’s aerial warfare design and marked the beginning of a technological race.

In research labs back home, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is shaping its own answer to the PL-15. Codenamed Astra-3, the missile has been christened ‘Gandeev’. Engineers working on it believe it will fly far beyond the reach of China’s PL-15 and will carry a faster kill velocity. The project is now in advanced development, designed for the next era of combat where distance and speed will decide survival.

Defence planners see this as more than a weapons upgrade. For a nation surrounded by two nuclear-armed neighbours, long-range air power is a strategic necessity. India’s investment now stretches into billions of dollars as it pushes to equip its fighter fleet with new-generation air-to-air missiles that can dominate at extended ranges and hold command over hostile skies.

Meteor Deal: A Game-Changer For Rafale And Navy Jets

According to ANI, India is preparing to purchase a large batch of Meteor missiles from European manufacturer MBDA, estimated to cost around Rs 1,500 crore. The Defence Ministry’s approval is expected soon. The Meteor is already integrated into India’s 36 Rafale fighters and will soon arm the Navy’s 26 Rafale-M jets as well.

The Meteor’s strength lies in its ramjet engine, which sustains high speed throughout flight and creates a “no-escape zone” for enemy aircraft. Its dual data-link allows pilots to change targets mid-flight, a feature that turns air duels into one-shot kills. The missile’s 200-kilometre range makes it one of the most advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) weapons in existence.

Push For Russian R-37M, Rise Of Astra

Former IAF pilot Vijayendra K. Thakur has urged the government to acquire the Russian R-37M, calling it “a necessity India should not delay”. First offered to India at the Aero India 2025, the R-37M is a supersonic long-range missile capable of destroying AWACS, tankers and bombers at distances of over 300 kilometres. Moscow has even proposed joint production with India.

At the same time, India’s Astra missile programme is accelerating. The Astra Mk-1 is already in service with the Su-30MKI and Tejas fighters, capable of striking targets over 100 kilometres away. The upcoming Astra Mk-2 will extend that to 200 kilometres, with 700 missiles expected to be delivered to the Indian Air Force.

But it is the Astra Mk-3 or Gandeev that will change the game. With a strike range exceeding 340 kilometres, Gandeev is designed to become one of the world’s deadliest air-to-air missiles.

New Arms Race In The Skies

India’s goal is to surpass China and Pakistan in the next generation of aerial warfare. Pakistan presently operates China’s PL-15E missile with a range of 145 kilometres, while Beijing has its own PL-15, PL-17 and PL-21 missiles reaching up to 300 kilometres. With the Meteor, R-37M and Gandeev, India is poised to leap ahead.

Defence analysts believe that once these systems are fully deployed, the Indian Air Force will possess the most advanced air-to-air missile capability in Asia. The move will strengthen India’s deterrence posture, give it superior strike flexibility and integrate its entire air fleet into a network-centric and high-precision force.

From the secret chambers of the DRDO to the frontlines of the Indian Air Force, a silent transformation is underway. Every missile tested and every system upgraded adds another layer to a sky shield India hopes will remain unbroken, a shield built not just to defend, but to dominate.