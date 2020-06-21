Meteorite-like object 'worth crores of rupees' falls from sky in Rajasthan's Sanchore

A meteorite-like object weighing around 2.8 kilograms fell from the sky in Sanchore town of Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday (June 19). The mysterious object, which is believed to be worth crores of rupees, created a one-foot-deep crater in the ground.

A local police officer said that several villagers heard an explosive sound when the object fell from the sky and they rushed to the field to see the meteorite-like object. The locals also alerted the police and local administration about the unusual incident. It is learnt that the explosion was heard as far as two kilometres.

The object was hot when local government officials went to check it. It was allowed to cool before being taken to the police station.

IANS reported that the mysterious object was tested in a private lab located at the jeweller's shop in Sanchore and after testing it was found that the piece had metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron.

Geologists in the Geographical Survey of India's Ahmedabad and Jaipur office have been called to test the object.