Methaqualone worth Rs 3.4 crore seized from courier warehouse in Chennai

The Courier Intelligence Unit of Air Customs has seized a 6.8kg consignment of Methaqualone (a sedative-hypnotic drug similar in effect to barbiturates, a general Central Nervous System depressant) worth Rs 3.4 crore from a courier warehouse in Chennai. The package was detained a parcel at a courier warehouse in the city, based on information that a parcel containing some narcotics drugs is likely to be smuggled abroad via courier in the guise of apparel accessories.

On inspection, the package was found to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories, as declared by the consignor. However, the ribbon rolls were further examined after they were found to be unusually heavy. On being cut open, the ribbon rolls revealed a hallow cavity, in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

A total of 57 plastic pouches were recovered from ribbon rolls containing a white crystalline powder. The powder that was tested with a narcotics testing kit, tested positive for Methaqualone. Officials seized 6.815 kg of white crystalline powder suspected to be Methaqualone valued Rs. 3.4 crore under the NDPS Act, 1985. A sample has been sent to a laboratory for a confirmatory test.

The parcel was found to be booked by a city-based person and was consigned to Australia. Searches were carried out at the address submitted by the consignor at the time of booking but were found to be fake. Efforts are being made to apprehend the consignor and to find the source of the seized drug.

A source said that such a modus operandi was very new and that such drug seizures are extremely rare. “It is suspected that a large and powerful network is behind this crime” the source added.

Methaqualone was first synthesized in the 1950s as an anti-malaria drug. While it was sold as Quaalude in the US, methaqualone was available as Mandrax in the UK and South Africa. The drug, which is addictive in nature, was initially being used to treat sleep disorders and anxiety in the US. Later, it was being used as a recreational drug due to its easy availability.

Higher dosages could result in a coma, convulsion and even death in some cases. The drug reportedly takes half-an-hour to kick in and its effects are said to last between six to eight hours.

In India, the manufacture, possession and transportation of Methaqualone is an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.